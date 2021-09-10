20th anniversary of terrorist attacks marked by NY teams

NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Zeile thought back 20 years, to the night baseball returned in New York following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. “We put a small Band-Aid on a big wound for a couple of hours,” the retired Mets infielder said Friday. “To put the smiles on the faces of the people who were hurting and just make them relax for a couple hours and watch the national pastime come back, play ball, that made me feel that it was the right time to do it.”