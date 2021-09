Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu faced off in a teen-only US Open women's singles final on the 20-year anniversary of 9/11. Canada's Fernandez, 19, lost to 18-year-old Raducanu of Great Britain, but she fought until the very end of the intense and well-matched final. During the trophy ceremony, Fernandez, eyes full of tears, said she was proud of everything she's accomplished — she beat greats such as defending champion Naomi Osaka, world No. 5 Elina Svitolina, and world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. She also became the fourth-ever Canadian player to reach a Grand Slam final.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO