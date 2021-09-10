CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

AG opinion: Campaign funds can be used for childcare expenses

Augusta Free Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Attorney General Mark R. Herring has issued an official opinion that concludes “a candidate may use campaign funds for childcare expenses if those expenses are the direct result of campaign activity and would not exist irrespective of the campaign.”. The opinion is...

augustafreepress.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campaign Finance#Childcare#Ag#Facebook Purchase#Afp Subscribe#Itunes#Spotify News#The General Assembly
