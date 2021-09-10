CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN urgently appeals for funding to help Haitian children, farmers hit by earthquake

By Jacqueline Charles
Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Nation’s leading child agency says it urgently needs $122.2 million to scale up its emergency response in Haiti, where 1.6 million people, including 800,000 children, face one of the most complex humanitarian crises in years following last month’s deadly earthquake. “Before the earthquake, children were already suffering from...

www.miamiherald.com

sarasotamagazine.com

Goodwill Donates Items to Help Victims of Haiti Earthquake

In the wake of the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on August 14, Goodwill Manasota was contacted by Mary Gillespie, a staff member from Faith United Methodist Church in Bradenton. Gillespie reported that Faith UMC's sister church and orphanage in Haiti were at the epicenter of the earthquake, noting that they had no food, shelter or clothing, and that many were injured. She added that the children were getting sick from exposure to the elements and that, in response to the dire need, Faith UMC would be sending a shipping container with donations from our community to help those who were affected. On the list of critical needs was children's clothing; Goodwill Manasota responded with the donation and delivery of 261 lbs. of children's clothing. The shipping container was scheduled for shipment to Haiti on September 4.
BRADENTON, FL
Patriot Ledger

Storytellers, artists raise money to help Haitian earthquake victims

A virtual storytelling event and an auction of seven paintings by Haitian artists will be held Sunday, Sept. 12, to raise money for relief efforts following the devastating earthquake in Haiti last month. Organizer Andrea Lovett, of Abington, said the virtual event, hosted on Zoom, will be the second fundraiser...
BROCKTON, MA
hngnews.com

Waunakee Food for Kidz helping with Haiti earthquake relief

Food for Kidz is back, with a focus on feeding hungry kids not only in Dane County, but in earthquake ravaged Haiti. On Oct. 10, the Waunakee community will once again gather at the high school – while practicing COVID protocols of social distancing and masks – and package 200,000 meals that will feed hungry children here and abroad.
WAUNAKEE, WI
The Guardian

‘A forgotten disaster’: earthquake-hit Haitians left to fend for themselves

David Nazaire, a 45-year-old coffee farmer from Beaumont, a small village in rural southern Haiti, was getting ready to harvest when an earthquake struck his home and livelihood. Much of the farming infrastructure – as well as nearby homes, schools and churches – was damaged or completely destroyed. A month later, he and thousands of rural Haitians – those most severely affected by the tremor – are still waiting for relief, and are not expecting it to arrive soon.
ENVIRONMENT
Jovenel Moïse
mynews13.com

Former Orange County teacher starts school for Haitian children

A teacher from Orange County has used her skills to open a school in the Dominican Republic for children from Haiti, where education is often second to just surviving. Former Orange County Public Schools teacher Gylla Macgregor is preparing to return to Azua, Dominican Republic, where she and her friend Marcule Pierre helped open a school last year.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
nwaonline.com

Haiti's new justice minister: Task 'immense'

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Haiti's new justice minister on Thursday pledged to find those responsible for high-profile killings as he spoke publicly for the first time since taking over from his predecessor fired by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who recently dismissed officials seeking to interview him as part of the investigation into the president's slaying.
AMERICAS
AFP

Plea for Haiti aid amid political crisis, quake clean-up

International aid agencies have urged donors to open their wallets for quake-hit Haiti, saying their hesitancy to offer funding amid ongoing political uncertainty could keep tens of thousands of children in the disaster zone out of school. On August 14, more than 2,200 people were killed in a 7.2-magnitude quake devastated the southwestern part of the country, which is also in the throes of a years-long political crisis intensified by the July murder of president Jovenel Moise. While the capital Port-au-Prince is reeling over the deepening political chaos, thousands of families in the quake zone who have lost everything now face the possibility of a lost year of education, with classes due to start in two weeks. "We estimate that 200,000 children will not be able to return to school as planned this year if we do not reinforce our efforts to support the country in the coming days," said Bruno Maes, head of the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) in Haiti.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

UN refugee agency appeals for urgent support for Afghans

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 17 (ANI): UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, appealed for "urgent and sustained" support for Afghans inside the country and for refugees who have fled abroad. "The humanitarian situation in Afghanistan remains desperate," said Grandi after concluding his three-day visit to Afghanistan on Wednesday. Earlier, the...
WORLD
#Un#Earthquake#The United Nation#The United Nations#U N#Haitians#Fao#The Ministry Of Education#Unicef
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

New justice minister takes over as Haiti's instability grows

Haiti’s new justice minister on Thursday pledged to find those responsible for high-profile killings as he spoke publicly for the first time since taking over from his predecessor fired by Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who recently dismissed officials seeking to interview him as part of the investigation into the president’s slaying.Justice Minister Liszt Quitel said he is prioritizing the killings of President Jovenel Moïse, who was fatally shot July 7 at his home, and Monferrier Dorval, head of Port-au-Prince’s Bar Association who was killed at his home last August.Quitel also said he aims to fight gangs and reduce lengthy...
AMERICAS
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
United Nations
wiartonecho.com

Nicolas: Canada is failing in its commitment to help Haitians

The story has been buried amid the fall of Kabul, forest fires in B.C. and the federal election. But I can assure you, it has not gone away. Less than a month after the Aug. 14 earthquake that devastated the south of Haiti, the humanitarian crisis is still as dire. And the Canadian government’s promise to “stand ready to help” has yet to materialize into what community leaders have repeatedly been asking for: regularizing the status of Haitian asylum seekers.
POLITICS
22 WSBT

UN appeals for $606M to aid Afghans rest of year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is making an emergency appeal for $606 million to help nearly 11 million people in Afghanistan for the four remaining months of 2021. It says they face a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by drought, displacement, chronic poverty and the sharp increase in hostilities as the Taliban swept to power.
AFGHANISTAN
Miami Herald

Tens of thousands of Haitian migrants are trapped in southern Mexico

TAPACHULA, Mexico — Psyching themselves up for a 1,000-mile journey, hundreds of migrants gathered near the central plaza of this southern Mexican city and broke into a chant: “U.S.A.! U.S.A.!”. Then they started walking. Less than 24 hours later, Mexican national guard troops and immigration agents descended on a municipal...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Street.Com

Chinese Mining Firms Told To Stop Work And Leave Democratic Republic Of Congo

China has ordered its companies that broke laws and environmental standards in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease operating and leave the country - at a time when the African nation's government is aiming to renegotiate "infrastructure for minerals" deals with Beijing. It came after South Kivu province suspended...
WORLD
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY

