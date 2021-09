The Falcons have been saving their starters for the regular season, with the hope that they’d be healthy and that they’d hit the ground running. They got to the regular season mostly healthy, so that part of their plan worked, but they also looked like a team that had never even heard of the concept of “ground” or “running” before. Atlanta got absolutely smoked at home by an Eagles team they were at least expected to hang with, and now our first impression of the 2021 Falcons is an abysmal one.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO