Golden Bagels & Coffee in the Heights is closing later this month

By Abigail Rosenthal
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Heights will have to say "goodbye" to a favorite bagel spot. Golden Bagels & Coffee announced its impending closure on its Facebook page. "We are proud to have served you and become an integral part of our Heights community over the past 4 years," the post said. "We thank you for allowing us to be a small part of your lives. We hope to see all of your smiling faces one or two more times before we lock the doors for good. We will miss you all."

