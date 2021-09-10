Golden Bagels & Coffee in the Heights is closing later this month
The Heights will have to say "goodbye" to a favorite bagel spot. Golden Bagels & Coffee announced its impending closure on its Facebook page. "We are proud to have served you and become an integral part of our Heights community over the past 4 years," the post said. "We thank you for allowing us to be a small part of your lives. We hope to see all of your smiling faces one or two more times before we lock the doors for good. We will miss you all."www.chron.com
Comments / 0