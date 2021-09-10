Golden Bagels & Coffee in the Heights is closing later this month

Like many restaurants, lauded fine dining establishment Stone Soup Cottage closed early in the pandemic to reevaluate how to move forward. This week, its owners announced a new plan to reopen doors for a limited amount of time. “We’re opening from Sept. 24 until next June,” explained Nancy McConnell, who co-owns the restaurant with her husband, Chef Carl McConnell. “We sort of chose the timing to end in June – that’s actually when we started the conception of Stone Soup, so we felt like it was a good time to finalize things.” McConnell said that once closed, the brand won’t go away. She and her husband will take it in a new direction, though she didn’t say more about what that might look like.

RESTAURANTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO