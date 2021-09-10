Cowboys OT La'el Collins suspended 5 games for violating NFL's substance-abuse policy
DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins has been suspended for five games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, according to a league spokesperson. Collins was suspended without pay and will be eligible to return to the team's active roster on Monday, Oct. 18, after the Week 6 matchup with the New England Patriots. It was unclear how exactly the policy was violated.www.wfaa.com
Comments / 0