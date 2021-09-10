Veteran college football reporter leaves position on sideline after not complying with ESPN vaccine policy

A veteran college football reporter will no longer be a member of ESPN's sideline coverage team after not complying with the organization's COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Allison Williams declined to adhere to ESPN's mandate that on-site employees receive the vaccine, she said Thursday on Twitter, citing family planning reasons.

"While my work is incredibly important to me, the most important role I have is as a mother," Williams wrote. "Throughout our family planning with our doctor, as well as a fertility specialist, I have decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at this time while my husband and I try for a second child."

Williams, who has been with ESPN since March 2011, said the decision was difficult.

"I understand vaccines have been essential in the effort to end this pandemic; however, taking the vaccine at this time is not in my best interest," she wrote. "After a lot of prayer and deliberation, I have decided I must put my family and personal health first. I will miss being on the sidelines and am thankful for the support of my ESPN family. I look forward to when I can return to the games and job that I love."

ESPN reportedly required employees, such as Williams, covering events on location to get vaccinated by Aug. 1.

This is the first time in 15 years Williams will not be reporting from the sidelines, she said.

“We aren’t going to comment on an individual. We are going through a thorough review of accommodation requests on a case by case basis, and are granting accommodations where warranted. Our focus is on a safe work environment for everyone," ESPN said in a statement to the Washington Examiner .

