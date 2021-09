BEULAH - Senator John Hoeven and company leaders from Basin Electric Power Cooperative and the Dakota Gasification Company (DGC) have announced a proposed carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) project in development at the Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah. The facility currently captures approximately 2 million tons of the plant’s CO2 emissions, which are piped to Saskatchewan for use in enhanced oil recovery (EOR). The proposed project will enable the facility to capture up to 3.5 million tons of CO2 per year and will serve as part of the largest coal-based CCUS project utilizing geologic storage, while also being the first CCUS project in the U.S. utilizing both EOR and geologic storage.

