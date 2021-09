The Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles. Two teams that, over the last two decades, have gotten in each other’s way in some of the NFL’s brightest stages. Whether it was the last home playoff win at Veterans Stadium in 2003, McNabb vs. Vick for a shot at Super Bowl XXXIX, Trotter and Mathis getting into a brawl before the 2005 season opener, or the first ever sixth seed in the playoffs to be favored, and lose to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Falcons and Eagles have given fans some excellent football games.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO