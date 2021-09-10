Oktoberfest Kids' Craft: Make Mini Gingerbread Heart Necklaces
Why Are Gingerbread Hearts Associated With Oktoberfest?. Known in Germany as lebkuchenherz or just lebkuchen, these sweet treats consist of a dense, hard gingerbread cookie that can be as large as a dinner plate and is covered with sweet or funny sayings in colorful icing. Tightly wrapped in protective plastic and strung through with ribbon, the lebkuchen are a favorite of young and old Oktoberfest revelers, alike, who wear them as a necklace or simply take home as an Oktoberfest souvenir.www.hgtv.com
