In this video, electroacoustic composer & synthesist Sarah Belle Reid shares her thoughts on the new Hydrasynth Explorer. Reid shares her perspective on the portability of the Hydrasynth Explorer and demonstrates how it can free you to do sound design anywhere you like. She also compares the Explorer against other versions of the Hydrasynth, discussing how the synth engine’s controls are adapted to the various form factors and the pros and cons of these differences.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO