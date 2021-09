Ivermectin has been banned for most off-label use in Australia after the number of people using it as a controversial and unproven “treatment” for Covid has spiked.The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has banned the anti-parasitic drug from being proscribed for illnesses not described in its licence because it is concerned people are taking the medication instead of seeking approved treatment or having the Covid vaccines.The regulator said numbers of people getting prescriptions for the drug, which is also used as a livestock de-wormer, increased between three and four times in recent months.The drug has become prominent in some anti-vaccine circles...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO