Lisa Boothe: Biden’s “Forcing Millions Into Getting A Vaccine They Don’t Want”

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Fox News Contributor Lisa Boothe talks about President Biden’s plan to get more people vaccinated in the workplace. “You’ve got a president that couldn’t care less about the Constitution, couldn’t care less about Americans, that is now trying to force tens of millions of people into getting a vaccine that they don’t want. And they don’t want it because everyone knows where you can get the vaccine, you know the risks. And what you don’t know is the potential risk of the vaccine, because no one talks about that. Everyone just pushes propaganda that everyone is supposed to get vaccinated. So now you’ve got someone forcing people to inject their body with something they don’t want to inject their body with.”