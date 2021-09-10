CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys’ Offensive Lineman La’el Collins Suspended 5 Games For NFL Substance Abuse Policy Violation

 8 days ago

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CBS SPORTS) – The Dallas Cowboys will be without a key starting offensive lineman the next five games.

La’el Collins, the club’s definitive starter at right tackle, has been suspended for five games for violation of the league’s substance abuse policy — sources tell CBS Sports — striking a massive blow to the offensive front in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La’el Collins (71) lines up during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans on August 21, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Collins can appeal the decision and seek either an overturn or a reduction, but that will be in the hands or an arbitrator.

Until the matter is resolved, it’ll be backup swing tackles Ty Nsekhe and Terence Steele carrying the water at right tackle, and that’s a sizable drop off from what Collins does at the position.

