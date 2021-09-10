CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Filming Just 3 hours away – Apply To Be An Extra

By Steve King
 8 days ago
The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy is getting a sequel 30 years in the making. Bette Midler announced it on her Instagram page back in May 2020. Filming is underway and it's less than three hours from the Capital Region in Providence,...

