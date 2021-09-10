Preview: Washington 2021

What looked like a crucial early-season bellwether game against a high-profile Pac-12 foe now looks more like a trap in which Michigan can stick its foot after the Washington Huskies lost their opener to FCS Montana, joining an exclusive club of ranked FBS teams to lose to lower-level competition. (As of press time, information on other members of this club is unavailable.) The Huskies averaged 4.9 yards an attempt with 3 interceptions and no touchdowns en route to seven (7) points. Washington was missing its top three receivers and lost a fourth during the game, but… I mean… dude.