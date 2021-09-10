Planned Parenthood Illinois Action hosts protest against Texas abortion law
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Planned Parenthood Illinois Action hosted “bans off my body” protest at the Federal Courthouse on Friday. According to officials, one of the most extreme abortion bans in the U.S. took effect last week in Texas. The law bans abortion at six weeks, which is before many people know they are pregnant. It also forbids others to help people access abortion after six weeks.www.mystateline.com
