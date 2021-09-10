CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Planned Parenthood Illinois Action hosts protest against Texas abortion law

MyStateline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Planned Parenthood Illinois Action hosted “bans off my body” protest at the Federal Courthouse on Friday. According to officials, one of the most extreme abortion bans in the U.S. took effect last week in Texas. The law bans abortion at six weeks, which is before many people know they are pregnant. It also forbids others to help people access abortion after six weeks.

www.mystateline.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
Local
Texas Government
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Abortion Law#Protest Riot#Wcia#The Federal Courthouse

Comments / 0

Community Policy