Eagle That Crashed Into Buffalo Building Being Released Sunday

 8 days ago
A few months ago, a bald eagle was found sprawled out on the sidewalk after crashing into a Buffalo building. This weekend he will be re-released. You may remember the story of the juvenile bald eagle that crashed into a building in Buffalo and was injured. If you haven't, he was so young that his head hadn't even turned white yet. He was completely brown and he was found laying on the sidewalk. He was hurt, but luckily for him, that was as bad as it got.

