Caswell Arts’ Silent Auction Seeks to Find Art A New Home. What do you do with a valuable collection of artwork derived from some of the most talented artists in the Caswell area over the past 40 years? The collection - which includes approximately 120 original works in a variety of styles, mediums, and influences - has been acquired piece by piece for over 40 years. Many of the works of art were purchased as part of the Caswell Arts’ annual Juried Show, where the organization traditionally made a “purchase award” of buying a select piece of art. Other pieces are commissioned works, and still others were gifts from artists.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO