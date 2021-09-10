CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

What To Watch For In Week 2 Of The 2021 College Football Season

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b5zez_0bsV20rN00

Third-ranked Ohio State’s home opener against No. 12 Oregon is undoubtedly the biggest game of the weekend, with both teams hoping to use Saturday afternoon’s result as a springboard to the College Football Playoff.

However, there are several other big-time games on the schedule, including No. 5 Texas A&M at Colorado (3:30 p.m. on FOX), No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State (4:30 p.m. on FOX), No. 15 Texas at Arkansas (7 p.m. on ESPN) and No. 21 Utah at BYU (10:15 p.m. on ESPN).

The Aggies are coming off of a concerning five-turnover game against Kent State, including three interceptions from quarterback Haynes King, and that simply cannot happen against the Buffaloes, who are looking for a signature win under second-year coach Karl Dorrell.

Expect both teams to keep the ball on the ground to protect their young quarterbacks from making mistakes. Perhaps this game comes down which team is more equipped to kick in the mile-high air, though.

Meanwhile, this marks the first time in the 67-game series that both the Cyclones and Hawkeyes are ranked in the top 10. That means this game will serve as the ultimate measuring stick of where Iowa State stands nationally, with Iowa looking like a contender in the Big Ten West early on, as well.

This game could also be dictated by the running game, as the Cyclones’ Breece Hall and Hawkeyes’ Tyler Goodson are two of the better rushers in the country. Iowa has won the last five meetings by establishing the run and winning the turnover battle, and that will be key on Saturday afternoon.

The Longhorns, on the other hand, kicked off the Steve Sarkisian with an impressive win over Louisiana, but now hit the road for what could be a tough test against the Razorbacks, who look much improved under second-year coach Sam Pittman.

Arkansas trailed Rice at halftime in its opener, but scored 31 second-half points to win big. If the Razorbacks can put together a full four quarters, this game between former Southwest Conference rivals could be interesting late.

Lastly, don’t let the fact that the Utes have won nine straight games against the Cougars fool you, Saturday night’s Holy War could be the best game of the day. Seven of those games were actually decided by one score or less, and this year’s matchup should be no different as the teams seem pretty evenly matched.

In the end, this game will likely come down to which quarterback, BYU’s Jaren Hall or Utah’s Charlie Brewer, doesn’t make a mistake late.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
BuckeyesNow

TreVeyon Henderson Races By Tulsa For Long Touchdown Run

The Ohio State freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson just scored his second touchdown of the day. The first one was critical as the Buckeyes needed to find the end zone during a tough first half offensively. But the latest score will certainly end up on his highlight reel. Henderson angled...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Halftime Analysis: Ohio State Leads Tulsa In Low Scoring Affair

Admittedly, the first quarter didn't leave a particularly good impression. The Buckeyes offense stalled early on it's first drive. Then Tulsa took the ball 16 plays and 81 yards down the field, milking more than six minutes off the clock. They settled for a field goal inside the 5-yard line, which I found to be a curious decision.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Win Over Tulsa

Ohio State just knocked off the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 41-20 in a game that was far more competitive than that final score indicated. The Buckeyes scored a late defensive touchdown on Cam Martinez's pick-6 to add an extra cushion to an otherwise uncomfortable day. All that said, freshman running back...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

TreVeyon Henderson Breaks Ohio State Freshman Single-Game Rushing Record

TreVeyon Henderson has had an absolutely electric day against Tulsa, and broke a long-standing Ohio State record in the process. The Ohio State true freshman from Hopewell, Virginia just scored his third touchdown on the afternoon, racing 52 yards down the left sideline for a score to give the Buckeyes a 27-13 lead over the Golden Hurricane. He has also popped off TD runs from 48 and five yards.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
BuckeyesNow

Zach Harrison, Harry Miller Headline 13 Ohio State Players Unavailable vs. Tulsa

Ohio State junior defensive end and captain Zach Harrison is the most noticeable and surprising name this week on the Buckeyes' game day status report. Harrison has started each of the first two games for the Rushmen, but he's been less effective in getting to the quarterback so far this year than fans are used to seeing. Ohio State does not elaborate on the nature why a player is unavailable, so we don't know if Harrison is dealing with an injury. But that could explain why he struggled a bit last week against Oregon.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Game Observations: Ohio State's Defense vs. Tulsa

First and foremost, Ryan Day promised all week that things were going to look differently than they did last week on this side of the ball. The most obvious change? Defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs is up in the booth instead of his typical spot on the sidelines. Instead, secondary coach...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
BuckeyesNow

Game Prediction: No. 3 Oklahoma Sooners vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oklahoma (-22.5) This game is going to hit these two fan bases "right in the feels" as it stirs up memories of days gone by ... but the only one that's going to feel any bruising postgame is Nebraska. This is going too be a blood bath. The Sooners had a eyebrow-raising win over Tulane in Week 1 because it was much tighter than expected, but they responded by writing a big check to Western Carolina last week in exchange for a 76-0 annihilation.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BuckeyesNow

Updated Odds to Win College Football National Championship

Ohio State may have endured a disappointing loss to Oregon, but the sky shouldn’t be falling in Columbus just yet. The Buckeyes are still among the betting favorites to win the 2021-22 national title. SEC powerhouses Alabama and Georgia remain the lead dogs, but Ohio State and Clemson are currently...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#College Football Playoff#College Football Season#American Football#Fox#Espn#Byu#Aggies#Kent State#Buffaloes#Cyclones#Iowa State#Longhorns#Southwest Conference#Utes#Buckeye Forums
BuckeyesNow

Kerry Coombs Coordinating Defense from the Booth Today

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn't exactly give Kerry Coombs a vote of confidence this week when discussing the Buckeyes' defensive deficiencies, but he also didn't publicly reveal exactly how things would be different this week. Day said several times that the coaching staff would be considering all options,...
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Game Prediction: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Ohio State (-24.5) After C.J. Stroud let it rip all over the field last weekend, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his first career true breakout performance with a monster day. The Buckeyes are capable of doing that to just about any defense in America, but I think there will be more emphasis on running the football this week and the passing stats won't be quite as gaudy as last week.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Game Prediction: No. 8 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Indiana Hoosiers

The stars may be aligning for the first non-Power 5 team to ever make the College Football Playoff. Clemson and Ohio State have both taken early season losses, Cincinnati returns basically everyone from last year's Peach Bowl team that almost beat Georgia, and the Bearcats have a great chance to win their league without a loss. If they can beat Indiana and Notre Dame on the road, might they earn one of those coveted four CFP bids?
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
BuckeyesNow

Thayer Munford Leaves Ohio State Game With Injury

The Buckeyes have had a whole bunch of adversity thrown their way this year already. It appears they've just sustained another blow. Captain and starting left guard Thayer Munford went down with an injury late in the first quarter. It appeared to be a right leg injury, as Munford needed help getting off the field.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State To Host 2023 Florida Linebacker Troy Bowles During Saturday's Game Against Tulsa

Ohio State will welcome Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit four-star linebacker Troy Bowles to campus for Saturday’s game against Tulsa, BuckeyesNow has learned. It will mark the second trip to Columbus in the last four months for the 6-foot-1 and 205-pound Bowles, who is considered the fourth-best linebacker and No. 52 prospect overall in the class of 2023, as he attended a one-day camp in mid-June.
FLORIDA STATE
BuckeyesNow

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction for Ohio State vs. Tulsa

Time to preview the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tulsa Golden Hurricane!. On this afternoon's episode of Buckeye Breakdown, Tommy Zagorski and I address the things we are most looking forward to watching tomorrow, how we'll know that the defense is making progress after last week's frustrating loss, which Tulsa players to watch out for and a final score prediction!
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
849
Followers
711
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy