Robert Wilborn Shaheen, 66
Robert Wilborn “Bobby” Shaheen, 66, of Senatobia, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Kim Shaheen of Senatobia; daughters, Portia Shaheen Gonzalez (Tony) of Hernando, and Gretchen Shaheen Pena (Francis) of Senatobia; sisters, Dottye Hammett (Lee) of Batesville, Becky Whittington (Ken) of Tunica, Suzann Belk (Wayne) of Batesville, and Sally Simmerman (Stacy) of Batesville, and grandchildren, Carlos Gonzalez and Pilar Pena.www.panolian.com
