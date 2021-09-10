CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afghanistan

Essay: Reflections on September 11th

 8 days ago

The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on the US coincides with the end of the US land war in Afghanistan. Yet, it doesn’t end the US political relationship to Afghanistan now in the hands of the Taliban. In the wake of these events, perhaps we should reconsider the relationship...

Axios

Mapped: Afghan refugees headed to 46 states

The Biden administration notified governors and mayors on Wednesday of the number of Afghan evacuees their state is expected to receive in the coming weeks, two senior administration officials told Axios. Why it matters: Although their exact immigration pathway is still unclear, an initial group of 37,000 Afghans will soon...
thebannercsi.com

20th Anniversary of the September 11th Attacks

A reflection of the 9/11 attacks 20 years later and how it has changed our country. Twenty years ago today marks the day millions of American lives would be deeply impacted due the attacks on the Twin Towers and Pentagon on September 11th, 2001. As we remember the 20th anniversary...
Michael O'loughlin
AFP

Taliban replace women's ministry with notorious vice department

The Taliban appeared Friday to have shut down the government's ministry of women's affairs and replaced it with a department notorious for enforcing strict religious doctrine during their first rule two decades ago. And in a further sign the Taliban's approach to women and girls had not softened, the education ministry said only classes for boys would restart Saturday in an order for secondary schools to reopen. In Kabul, workers were seen raising a sign for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice at the old Women's Affairs building in the capital. Several posts have appeared on Twitter in the last 24 hours showing women workers from the ministry protesting outside the building, saying they had lost their jobs.
CBS Minnesota

‘They’re Human Beings Just Like Us’: Minnesota, Wisconsin To Welcome Hundreds Of Afghan Refugees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota and Wisconsin will be the new home for hundreds of refugees from Afghanistan. The Biden administration says Minnesota will likely receive more than 300 people from the country after its government collapsed. Wisconsin will resettle about 400. WCCO met a woman from Afghanistan now helping thousands of people at Fort McCoy to start over. “Basically, we fought for 20 years for nothing,” Fahima told us. It’s hard for Fahima to look at the last month with much optimism after what happened in her home country. “I did feel a little bit betrayed, in a sense, with my own government and the...
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
wbiw.com

20 years following the September 11th Terrorist Attacks local veterans and public safety officials reflect on their careers

LAWRENCE CO. – For Americans and people watching around the world, September 11, 2001, is a day that will never be forgotten. The 20th anniversary of the terrorist event is Saturday. It is a time to remember and reflect on the attacks the exact time, place, and reactions of that fateful day when terrorists attacked American soil.
truthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
HuffingtonPost

Only 2 Governors Are So Far Refusing To Take In Afghan Refugees

The majority of states have agreed to accept refugees fleeing Afghanistan, with only two states ― South Dakota and Wyoming ― so far refusing to do so. According to a HuffPost analysis, 37 states are willing to take in refugees. Another 11 have not publicly given their position and did not return a request for comment. The overwhelming support for accepting refugees highlights the political popularity of accepting wartime allies and is a contrast to recent refugee crises. Not all the states will end up housing refugees, whose final placement is made in consultation with the federal government.
US News and World Report

States That Have Welcomed the Most Refugees From Afghanistan

The United States forces withdrew from Afghanistan last month, ending the longest war in the country's history after nearly 20 years of occupation. In their wake, thousands of Afghan civilians rushed to the airport in Kabul, hoping to be evacuated to the U.S. as the Taliban and other militant groups moved into the city.
Afghanistan
hngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
WashingtonExaminer

Leaders of China, India, and other major economies skip out on Biden's latest climate forum

A number of key world leaders were notably absent from President Joe Biden's Friday morning climate forum. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the two countries the scientific community believes are the linchpins in effectively combating climate change, did not participate in the reconvening of the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate. Both leaders took part in the first forum, held by the White House in spring 2021.
