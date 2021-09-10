CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best PlayStation Network Games: Top 25 PSN Games For PS4 And PS5

By Andrew King
Gamespot
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation Network games come in all shapes and sizes. From the meditative exploration of Gone Home and What Remains of Edith Finch to the frantic multiplayer fun of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Rocket League, downloadable games can basically be anything. Though you won’t find any big AAA open-world or live service games on this list, the breadth of experiences offered on the PlayStation Store has never been wider. There’s something for everyone, and our list of the best PlayStation Network games takes all ages and skill levels into account.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobilesyrup.com

Sony’s PlayStation 5 is now in stock at Best Buy for in-store pick-up [Out of stock]

Update 09/08/2021 1:30pm ET: As of 1:30pm ET, all of my local Best Buy locations are sold out of both the standard and Digital Edition versions of the PlayStation 5. Though I was able to get through the virtual waiting room, a notification flashed on my screen telling me that the PS5 was no longer in stock before pushing me back to the add to cart screen.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Network#Epic Games#Indie Games#Puzzle Game#Game Design#Gone Home#Rocket League#The Playstation Store#Picnic#Disney#Contra#Red Hook Studios#Klei Entertainment#Starve Together
GamesRadar+

Sony's PS4 to PS5 game upgrade path is a mess

It's taken Sony 10 months to outline an upgrade path between PS4 and PS5 with any clarity or consistency. The platform holder has confirmed that, moving forward, it will now charge $10 to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 editions of first-party exclusive cross-gen titles, a shift from the scattershot approach that has marred the first year of the PlayStation 5. Horizon Forbidden West will be exempt from this new policy when it launches February 22, 2022 – a concession born out of controversy.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

PS5 games will cost $200m to make predicts former PlayStation CEO

Shawn Layden, the former president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) America and chairman of SIE Worldwide Studios, has predicted that PlayStation 5 games will cost $200m to make. In an interview with Bloomberg, he explained that the cost of game development doubles with every platform noting that recent...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

How to upgrade your PS4 games to PS5 versions for free (for now)

You can play most PlayStation 4 games on the PlayStation 5 thanks to the new Sony console's excellent backward compatibility feature. But some publishers go a step further with the next-gen console, by allowing you to upgrade PS4 games to the PS5 versions for free. This lets you play with 4K dynamic resolution at 60 frames per second and delivers shorter loading times, making for smoother gaming experience with less waiting around.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation: No More Free PS5 Upgrades From PS4 for First-Party Games

In case you happened to miss it, PlayStation recently announced that not all of the various versions of the upcoming video game sequel Horizon Forbidden West would include a free PS4-to-PS5 upgrade path. That is, before it even more recently reversed course and announced that anyone that purchases Horizon Forbidden West for the PlayStation 4 would be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free. And while that might be good news, overall, for fans of Horizon Forbidden West, the announcement also came with a big caveat that, going forward, first-party exclusive cross-gen titles -- like Horizon Forbidden West is -- will not offer this same upgrade for free. It will, instead, be a paid upgrade for both physical and digital versions of these video games.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Collider

PS4-PS5 Upgrades Will No Longer Be Free, Announces PlayStation

Because it's been so hard for players to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 since the console first released, many publishers have been offering a free upgrade for people who bought the PlayStation 4 version of the game. This was to help encourage players to buy games that were being released on both generations, as they would not have to worry about buying the game again once they were finally able to get the next generation console. However, Sony has now stated that they are no longer going to be supporting free upgrades after the release of Horizon Forbidden West.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

PS Plus: September 2021 Free Games Now Available for PS4 and PS5

All users subscribed to PS Plus on PS5 and PS4 can now download for free – at no additional cost to the subscription – the games offered by Sony throughout the month of September. From this September 7 to October 4 Hitman 2 (PS4 and PS5), Overcooked: All You can Eat! (PS5) and Predator: Hunting Grounds (PS4 and PS5).
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

The Best PS4 Games Available on PS Now

It may have been overshadowed by Microsoft’s excellent Xbox Game Pass service, but Sony’s PlayStation Now is still pretty good. For £8.99/$9.99 a month or less you gain access to over 700 games with PS Now. There’s a mixture of PS2, PS3 and PS4 games, with the majority now being PS4 titles. And if you’re a PS4 or PS5 owner, almost all of the PS4 and PS2 games available can be downloaded to your console, meaning you won’t have any streaming troubles.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

25 Underrated PS4 Games

After almost a decade on the market, the PlayStation 4 built up one of the most impressive gaming libraries in history. You’ve probably made your way through the big hits like The Last of Us Part II, God of War, and Bloodborne by now, but there are still plenty of lesser known games worth checking out before you finally make the jump to the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
GQMagazine

The 7 Best Video Game Announcements at Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021

Sony’s PlayStation 5 isn’t even a year old yet, but that’s not stopping the company from ensuring you’ll have plenty of games to get excited about—assuming you’ve been able to get your hands on a console. Despite a strong showing in 2021, Sony announced a handful of new titles in their PlayStation Showcase event on Thursday, bringing with it a handful of legitimately shocking reveals. To make it easy for you, we’ve recapped the seven biggest announcements that are sure to have gamers hyped for what’s next.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: Gran Turismo 7 arrives on PS5 and PS4 March 4

I still clearly remember the inexplicable eagerness and excitement of that day when we introduced the first Gran Turismo game to the world for the first time on the original PS1 console. With that same inexplicable sense of excitement, I’m happy to report that Gran Turismo 7 will be available...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy