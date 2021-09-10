Best PlayStation Network Games: Top 25 PSN Games For PS4 And PS5

In case you happened to miss it, PlayStation recently announced that not all of the various versions of the upcoming video game sequel Horizon Forbidden West would include a free PS4-to-PS5 upgrade path. That is, before it even more recently reversed course and announced that anyone that purchases Horizon Forbidden West for the PlayStation 4 would be able to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free. And while that might be good news, overall, for fans of Horizon Forbidden West, the announcement also came with a big caveat that, going forward, first-party exclusive cross-gen titles -- like Horizon Forbidden West is -- will not offer this same upgrade for free. It will, instead, be a paid upgrade for both physical and digital versions of these video games.

