Ramelius increases gold resources in Western Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV:PAC)(OTC PINK:PACXF)(FSE:2NKN) (the 'Company' or 'Pacton') is pleased to announce assays from Phase II of the 18-hole winter drill program (Table 1) at the Sidace project in Red Lake, Ontario. Drilling intercepted mineralization in 7 out of 8 holes and, of particular note, extended the Upper Duck zone down plunge, as well as along strike in multiple horizons including 20.6 g/t Au over 1.0 m. These results follow the successful Phase I drilling which hit high-grade and widespread mineralization and extended the Main Zone in all directions including 9.0 g/t Au over 2.3 m. Additionally, pursuant to the Company's agreement with its joint venture partner, Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), Pacton has now increased its interest in the Sidace project to 46.7%.

