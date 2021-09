Richmond, RI Luxury sporting collective The Preserve Club and Residences, which opened its doors to The Hilltop Lodge + Spa on August 6, 2021, its newest five star hotel and condominium accommodations, plans an expansion: a village of 26 of its cozy cabin units, in its preliminary build phase. In one year alone, The Preserve Club and Residences has seen $24 million in residential sales to date across its four types of residential offerings, with another $24 million under contract. A sale of a Laurel Ridge Home was a record-breaking sale for the development, with the unit selling for $6.2 million at $2,000 per s/f.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO