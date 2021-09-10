CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Major Airline Is Banning Unvaccinated Passengers From International Flights

By Johnny Jet
johnnyjet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. According to our friends at Traveller Magazine based Down Under, “Australian airline Qantas will require vaccines for all passengers on international flights within the coming months, its CEO confirmed on Wednesday. “Qantas will have a policy that internationally we’ll only be carrying vaccinated passengers,” CEO Alan Joyce said, according to Traveller. He said the requirement will help “show that you’re flying safe and getting into those countries.”

#Travel Tips#Qantas#Traveller Magazine#Down Under#Australian
