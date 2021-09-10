411 E Lake Stevens Rd

HISTORY.OPPORTUNITY.VIEWS. Edgewater Estate, famously known as “The Concrete House”, is a truly unique home built into the limestone bluff on 17 MM in the heart of Lake Ozark. Drive through the private gate to this six-level home that was designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, which integrates a home with its natural surroundings. Builder Roger Sandfort anchored the cantilever balconies into rock beneath & behind the home. Today, this house is an elegant investment property that has been used for family vacations, large weddings, and executive retreats. This extravagant home is 6 bed/9 bath (6 bedrooms being ensuite), with 8000 sqft of living space & 5000 sqft of outdoor space with panoramic main channel views. The great room has 180 degree view of the main channel, floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & sliding doors that lead out to the patio with a suspended swimming pool. The lower level is equipped with a lavish bar & lounge that is right at water level.

LAKE OZARK, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO