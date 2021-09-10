CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
411 E Lake Stevens Rd

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Life Living in this beautiful Lake Stevens home! Step inside this open light filled floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, grand liv/rm w/ gas fireplace & formal din/rm that leads out to a large deck with stunning LAKE VIEWS! Kitchen features solid oak cabinets, large island perfect for entertaining, and flows into a second liv/rm. The primary bed/rm w/ full bath, jetted tub, & two add'l. bed/rms are just down the hall. Don't miss the huge finished basement w/ potential for MIL, 2 bed/rms & spacious 3 car garage w/ extra room for storage! RV parking outside & room for all your toys! Enjoy quiet evenings on your private garden view deck, and steps away you will find Sunset Cove Park. Welcome Home!

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

tylerwoodgroup.com

268 Crater Lake Rd, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # NDP2110812)

Must see this impeccable Bob Dixon built Fox Farm property. every aspect of this home reflects the builders and owners attention to detail in all design concepts and features. Entertain to your hearts content in the large great room and dining room made all the more inviting with extensive hardwood interior. Relax and retreat to the large primary suite with backyard views and a spa tub. Enjoy this bird lovers paradise in the meticulously landscaped yard. Don't miss this opportunity to own in the highly sought after Fox Farm area with this very successful vacation rental. Other features include: fully owned solar panels, back yard shed, and a fenced in yard. One of the best streets in big bear, close lake, bear mountain, snow summit and village. Owners storage Furnishing for sale outside of escrow!
BIG BEAR, CA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1455 West Beach Road

Island escape with approximately 270 feet of medium-bank waterfront on 1.5 acre double lot. Overlooking San Juan Islands to BC. Watch sunsets, eagles, whales & ships while relaxing on large view decks or bluff fire pit. Own this dreamy island home without a ferry wait via stunning Deception Pass. Inside find walls of windows & hardwood floors. Open kitchen w/new appliances & huge pantry. Entire top floor is primary en-suite bedroom w/vaulted ceilings & private deck. Huge unfinished room above garage. Fully furnished for vacation rental. Room to park boat or RV. Off-the-grid features ~ solar panels, individual well, private septic, & propane gas. Home sits on aprox. 1 acre, potential building lot sits on aprox 1/2 acre. Paradise found!
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

44 Deer Run Ln

Craftsman style home in tranquil setting situated among the trees. Incredible open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Main floor includes gas fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceiling & numerous skylights to let in all the natural light. Kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Slider off dining leads to a large private deck. Flat & spacious back yard that is full of sunlight. Incredible views of nature outside every window. Extra living space downstairs with bathroom adds for more privacy as well as generous sized office space to work from home.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

26 High Cliff Ln

Looking for a storybook home surrounded by 3 decks in a fairytale like setting? Look no more!. This 3 bed, 2 bath home has 3 levels so everyone gets their privacy. This home was renovated in. 2013 and has designer touches throughout. The basement has been fully finished. & houses...
REAL ESTATE
Richmond.com

11500 Walton Lake Rd, Prince George, VA 23842

This charming 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the countryside is perfect for that first time home buyer, rental investor, or retirement home owner. You will love the curb appeal as you pull up to this cozy home with that is beautifully landscaped. Enjoy relaxing on the deck, garden, or entertain in the huge fenced in back yard. Inside, you will like the open living room, eat in area, functional kitchen with newer appliances, new toilets, ceiling fans, new gutters, down spouts and hidden soffits installed, laundry area, primary bedroom with half bath, full bathroom in the hallway, and 2 additional bedrooms. Seller has maintained and loved this home dearly. The neighbors are fantastic and the setting is so peaceful.
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
lakeexpo.com

2610 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

HISTORY.OPPORTUNITY.VIEWS. Edgewater Estate, famously known as “The Concrete House”, is a truly unique home built into the limestone bluff on 17 MM in the heart of Lake Ozark. Drive through the private gate to this six-level home that was designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, which integrates a home with its natural surroundings. Builder Roger Sandfort anchored the cantilever balconies into rock beneath & behind the home. Today, this house is an elegant investment property that has been used for family vacations, large weddings, and executive retreats. This extravagant home is 6 bed/9 bath (6 bedrooms being ensuite), with 8000 sqft of living space & 5000 sqft of outdoor space with panoramic main channel views. The great room has 180 degree view of the main channel, floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & sliding doors that lead out to the patio with a suspended swimming pool. The lower level is equipped with a lavish bar & lounge that is right at water level.
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakestevenswa.gov

Lake Stevens Outlet Channel Project

The City of Lake Stevens seeks to address ongoing flooding and related property damage around Lake Stevens due to excessive sediment deposition within the Lake Stevens Outlet Channel (Stevens Creek). The City proposes to dredge sediment from the Outlet Channel to its historic elevation at the time of the weir installation. Dredged materials will equal approximately 110 cubic yards spanning approximately 300 linear feet from Lake Stevens to just downstream of the weir. Work will take place the week of September 20, 2021, and set-up will being on September 17, 2021.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
HeraldNet

Road disruptions starting around Highway 9 in Lake Stevens

LAKE STEVENS — Drivers who take Highways 9 and 204 should prepare for lane reductions and road closures the rest of the month. Roadwork prompted the closure of Market Place, and Highway 9 will drop to one lane, starting Tuesday night and each weekday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Oct. 1.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
News Argus

1241 Old Salem Rd

Kernersville 2 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home for Rent! - Single family home for rent! Kernersville 2 bed/2 bath. Home has an open concept kitchen/living room. Spacious front deck. Updated bathrooms. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer hookup. Convenient to main highways, shopping and local schools. Small dogs allowed if well potty trained.
KERNERSVILLE, NC
thebridgenewspaper.com

1601 B. Jacaman Rd.

READY FOR MOVE IN!! Our beautifully designed, all tile apartments are the perfect space to feel at home. We are located near Jacaman with easy access to Mall del Norte, medical facilities, and recreation. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1601-b.-jacaman-rd.-lardo-tx/151465. Property Id 151465. BR. BA. Rent. Sq Ft. Available. 2. 2. 1195.
LAREDO, TX
washingtonwaterfronts.com

3006 Hales Passage Drive Ct Lummi Island, WA 98262

Lummi Island Real Estate at 3006 Hales Passage Drive Ct Lummi Island, WA 98262. Description: The real estate listing at 3006 Hales Passage Drive Ct Lummi Island, WA 98262 with the MLS# 1819617 has been on the Lummi Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Lummi Island subdivision is currently listed for $155,000.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

10121 Totem Way Anderson Island, WA 98303

Anderson Island Real Estate at 10121 Totem Way Anderson Island, WA 98303. Description: The real estate listing at 10121 Totem Way Anderson Island, WA 98303 with the MLS# 1839201 has been on the Anderson Island market for 1 days. This property located in the Lake Josephine subdivision is currently listed for $125,000.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

19896 State Route 9

Offering Big Lake's private Oasis of 27+ pristine and lush acres, with your own year round stream meandering through the beautiful pastures and lovely standing timbers. Sit on your deck and watch the seasons change as wildlife graces your door. Quaint 2bd/1ba country home boast toasty fireplace, den, cool wood floor and huge ideas!!! Large Barn, coops and out buildings along with garden spots, fruit trees and 27 acres to live the life you choose, how you choose and grow! This rare find of private 27 acres is 9 mile's to I5 and City of Mount Vernon.
REAL ESTATE
HeraldNet

Lake Stevens is still at odds with state over bridge permit

LAKE STEVENS — The city’s application for a permit, required to build a pedestrian bridge across Stevens Creek in North Cove Park, has been rejected again. The city’s first hydraulic project approval permit application — to replace the wooden bridge on the north end of North Cove Park with a new aluminum pedestrian bridge — was rejected in March because it was submitted after Lake Stevens public works crews began work. Crews removed the old wooden bridge and poured new concrete footings on the bank for the new bridge without a permit.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Community Impact Houston

Clear Lake H-E-B closing to make way for new location

H-E-B at 16811 El Camino Real, Houston, will be closing as early as Dec. 1. The closing is due to the grocery store building a new location at the intersection of El Dorado Boulevard and Gatebrook Drive in Clear Lake. The incoming store, which will open this winter, is fewer than 3 miles from the El Camino Real location. HEB has over 340 locations throughout Texas and northeast Mexico. 281-488-1601. www.heb.com.
HOUSTON, TX

