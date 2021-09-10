411 E Lake Stevens Rd
Lake Life Living in this beautiful Lake Stevens home! Step inside this open light filled floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings, grand liv/rm w/ gas fireplace & formal din/rm that leads out to a large deck with stunning LAKE VIEWS! Kitchen features solid oak cabinets, large island perfect for entertaining, and flows into a second liv/rm. The primary bed/rm w/ full bath, jetted tub, & two add'l. bed/rms are just down the hall. Don't miss the huge finished basement w/ potential for MIL, 2 bed/rms & spacious 3 car garage w/ extra room for storage! RV parking outside & room for all your toys! Enjoy quiet evenings on your private garden view deck, and steps away you will find Sunset Cove Park. Welcome Home!www.washingtonwaterfronts.com
