After posting a franchise-best 12-4 record during the 2002 regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to win their first championship with a 48-21 romp over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII. However, the Buccaneers, who went 7-9 in 2003, made the playoffs just twice over their next 17 seasons before defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV last February. Tampa Bay will hope to avoid another letdown this season, which begins when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday in the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO