There Are Aspects of Surfing Everywhere You Look — Just Ask Malia Ward

With the normal heat waves of September and October comes the big offshore winds that we call “Santa Anas.” Most surfers relate this with good surf. If there is any kind of swell running, these winds create very good wave conditions. But along with this, it is also usually very dry and very hot. Which leads me to this week’s little bit of advice from your favorite surf guru – me – on what this can mean for you and other surf seekers during this time of year. This also relates to any and all others who plan on doing any kind of strenuous exercise outside.

