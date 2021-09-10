There Are Aspects of Surfing Everywhere You Look — Just Ask Malia Ward
Malia Ward knows a thing or two about surfing: after all, she's competed since she was 16 but basically grew up oceanside. Plus, surfing runs in her veins, thanks to her pro surfer father Chris Ward. In speaking with the 24-year-old The Ultimate Surfer cast member, I learned firsthand that she can make gliding through the water on a board sound like an absolute dream (I'm not so keen on being in the ocean, but even I was enticed by how Ward described it).www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0