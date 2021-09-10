ADEMA Is Planning To Release A New Single 'Every Six To Eight Weeks'

Last month, ADEMA released its first single in nearly a decade, "Ready To Die". The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "360 Degrees Of Separation". In a brand new interview with Michael Nagy of Discoveringbands.com, ADEMA frontman Ryan Shuck (ORGY, JULIEN-K, DEAD BY SUNRISE), who joined the group in 2019, stated about the track: "'Ready To Die' took the better part of the last two years to kind of develop. It's not like we sat down and took two years to write the song, but when I joined the band, we kind of needed to figure out whether or not a) I would work in the band, and it turned out to work; on the first tour, it worked really, really well. And then b) would be what do we sound like and where do we go with me as the singer? So we spent a lot of time just talking, being friends, kind of discussing what makes ADEMA, ADEMA. What is it that is so cool? And me coming in as a fan and a friend, and then now part of the band, I can use that detachment to essentially reinforce to these guys what I think it is. So we kind of spent some time writing. We wrote a bunch of songs — we have probably seven or eight tracks that we [could] play right now, but we wanna be careful with what we let out and when. And we just kind of developed for a while and really focused on where we came from — nu metal, Bakersfield, KORN, all the people that we came up with, the movement that we were part of starting. And as we kind of started working through all that, 'Ready To Die' and a couple of other tracks started rising to the top as the most pure ADEMA sound, and I was able to be me on top of it, and it just worked. And from what we can see so far, the fans agree."