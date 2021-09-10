CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADEMA Is Planning To Release A New Single 'Every Six To Eight Weeks'

Last month, ADEMA released its first single in nearly a decade, "Ready To Die". The song is taken from the band's upcoming album, "360 Degrees Of Separation". In a brand new interview with Michael Nagy of Discoveringbands.com, ADEMA frontman Ryan Shuck (ORGY, JULIEN-K, DEAD BY SUNRISE), who joined the group in 2019, stated about the track: "'Ready To Die' took the better part of the last two years to kind of develop. It's not like we sat down and took two years to write the song, but when I joined the band, we kind of needed to figure out whether or not a) I would work in the band, and it turned out to work; on the first tour, it worked really, really well. And then b) would be what do we sound like and where do we go with me as the singer? So we spent a lot of time just talking, being friends, kind of discussing what makes ADEMA, ADEMA. What is it that is so cool? And me coming in as a fan and a friend, and then now part of the band, I can use that detachment to essentially reinforce to these guys what I think it is. So we kind of spent some time writing. We wrote a bunch of songs — we have probably seven or eight tracks that we [could] play right now, but we wanna be careful with what we let out and when. And we just kind of developed for a while and really focused on where we came from — nu metal, Bakersfield, KORN, all the people that we came up with, the movement that we were part of starting. And as we kind of started working through all that, 'Ready To Die' and a couple of other tracks started rising to the top as the most pure ADEMA sound, and I was able to be me on top of it, and it just worked. And from what we can see so far, the fans agree."

Rolling Stone

Paul Kelly Shares New Single, ‘Every Step of The Way’

Aussie music legend Paul Kelly has returned with his first piece of new music in over a year, sharing the powerful new single “Every Step of The Way” today. An acoustic-led ballad that features all the hallmarks of a classic Kelly track, the emotive “Every Step of The Way” was penned a year ago after seeing AFL footballer Eddie Betts discuss the racism he’s experienced both on and off the field during an appearance on national TV.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

SHIRAGIRL RELEASES SCORCHING NEW SINGLE AND VIDEO FOR “ANTISOCIAL MEDIA”

Los Angeles, CA (September 3, 2021) – Shiragirl, the all-female band best known for crashing the male-dominated Vans Warped Tour and creating the Shiragirl Stage for female artists, released their new single “Antisocial Media” on Friday. This is their first release since their 2019 EP Andi Underground (which was produced by Rancid’s Tim Armstrong). The single is now available on all streaming platforms, along with a disruptive music video. The all-girl quartet consists of singer Shira Yevin, guitarist Constance Antoinette, bassist Alex Windsor and drummer Rainey P.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MYLES KENNEDY On New SLASH Album: 'It's Just A Matter Of Finding A Window To Release The Stuff'

In a new interview with Jonathan Clarke of New York's Q104.3 radio station, Myles Kennedy spoke about the upcoming album from SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS. The effort will be the follow-up to "Living The Dream", which came out in September 2018 via Slash's own label Snakepit Records, in partnership with Roadrunner Records. The disc was Slash's fourth solo album, and third with Slash and his CONSPIRATORS bandmates Kennedy, Todd Kerns (bass, vocals), Brent Fitz (drums) and Frank Sidoris (guitar and vocals).
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Kryptograf Release New Single “The Well”

Based in Bergen, Norway, classic-style heavy prog rockers Kryptograf released their self-titled debut last June through Apollon Records and now follow with the single “The Well.” Of you’d have asked me, I would’ve said I reviewed the album. I definitely meant to. But I can’t find it and, frankly, I’ve gotten pretty decent at navigating this site, so if I can’t find it it’s probably not there. Bummer.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

David Ellefson Reveals New Band The Lucid And Release New Single

A few days after teasing his new project, former Megadeth bassist finally revealed his band The Lucid. It features vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, guitarist Drew Fortier and drummer Mike Heller. After launching, Ellefson also released a new single and shared details of their upcoming album. Their self-titled debut LP arrives on...
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Danny Golden Releases New Single "Las Vegas"

Today, Austin-based musician Danny Golden released his new single “Las Vegas” recorded with Chris Boosahda (best known for his work with Shakey Graves). Glide Magazine praised the song saying “infusing his music with indie rock, pop and Americana, Golden conjures up his own sound that features an appropriate amount of guitar rocking alongside lyrics that resonate as sharply as a strong hangover.” Danny is also about to set out on tour with David Ramirez, full list of tour dates below.
LAS VEGAS, NV
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

THRICE Releases New Single 'Summer Set Fire To The Rain'

California rock band THRICE has shared its newest single, "Summer Set Fire To The Rain", from its upcoming album "Horizons/East". The song delves into the all-too-familiar sensation of searching for something while ignoring the broader picture — the world and all of its beauty — right in front of you. In vocalist Dustin Kensrue's words: "How often is life spilling over with beauty and novelty and possibility and all we can do is complain, in this case about getting wet, and to miss the moment completely? So much depends on how we attend to each moment."
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Hush releases new single, “Story of Gold”

Toronto, ON-based indie-pop duo, Hush is made up of singer-songwriter Jessica Deutsch and multi-instrumentalist music producer Tyler Emond. The pair have unveiled their new single, “Story of Gold” from their upcoming EP, Pull the Sky, which is set for release in Fall 2021. The single is co-written and co-produced by Deutsch and Emond in their home studio.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE Releases New Single 'Shatter'

Welsh metallers BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE have released "Shatter", the third single from their upcoming seventh, self-titled studio album. "We're very excited for you all to hear our new track 'Shatter'," the band says. "It's one of our personal favorites and we're pretty sure it'll be one of yours. It's an absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days. Let the head banging commence!"
MUSIC
940wfaw.com

Papa Roach Release New Single, Video

Papa Roach have just shared “Kill The Noise,” their new single and video from their upcoming album. “Kill The Noise” follows Papa Roach’s lastest single, “Swerve,” featuring Jason Aalon Butler (Fever 333) and Sueco. Lead singer Jacoby Shaddix said, “It’s easy to get caught up in some of that static...
MUSIC
globalazmedia.com

Wave Break Release New Single “Tug of War”

NEW JERSEY, USA | SEPTEMBER 8th, 2021 – Alternative rock outfit Wave Break have released their new single “Tug of War,” out on all digital platforms NOW. The third single off of their upcoming sophomore EP, “Tug of War” is a continuation of the punchy, punky, alternative blend that Wave Break has demonstrated on their previous two single releases. The song packs a tight punch, and lead vocalist Kelly Barber bursts at the edges with power. Although yet to be announced, Wave Break’s new EP, and its first three singles, are unavoidable rock ear candy. About “Tug of War,” Wave Break states:
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

MONSTA X to Release New Single 'One Day'

MONSTA X anounced through a surprise teaser that they will release a new U.S. single, titled "One Day." The single is produced before MONSTA X member Shownu's military enlistment. In the released teaser image, the phrase "WISH YOU THE BEST WITH SOMEBODY NEW / BUT THEY'LL NEVER LOVE YA LIKE I DO" caught the eye of music fans, particularly MONBEBEs.
MUSIC
genreisdead.com

Dead Sara Release New Single ‘Hypnotic’

Dead Sara have released their new single “Hypnotic” taken from their upcoming album, Ain’t It Tragic. The boot stomping anthem drips with swagger as frontwoman Emily Armstrong admits to being self-conscious, but says screw it, she knows she’s “a goddess.” The boastful confidence mixed with self-deprecation makes it a fun, yet honest song.
MUSIC
cincymusic.com

Brandon Gray & The Outlaw Skies Release New Single

Brandon Gray & The Outlaw Skies are relaxing the single, "Heroin Under the Mattress" on Friday, September 17th! It's a powerful song written by Brandon Gray based on a run made on an EMS call a few years back. Brandon brings an Americana storytelling vibe with rock n roll roots....
MUSIC
