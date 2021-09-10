CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boies Schiller Law Firm Loses Several Attorneys Over Issues Involving Harvey Weinstein, Elizabeth Holmes, Founder's Kids

By Brian Schwartz, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal powerhouse Boies Schiller Flexner has experienced a rapid exodus of several top attorneys, many of whom were bothered by purported decisions by the firm's founders. Employees have been concerned about issues ranging from alleged nepotism to the unsavory reputation of some high-profile clients, including disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

