CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Boies Schiller Law Firm Loses Several Attorneys Over Issues Involving Harvey Weinstein, Elizabeth Holmes, Founder's Kids

By Brian Schwartz, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegal powerhouse Boies Schiller Flexner has experienced a rapid exodus of several top attorneys, many of whom were bothered by purported decisions by the firm's founders. Employees have been concerned about issues ranging from alleged nepotism to the unsavory reputation of some high-profile clients, including disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes trial - live: Former Theranos employees expected to take the stand as founder accused of ‘lying and cheating’

The trial of Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes continues on Tuesday as prosecutors representing the US government will attempt to prove to the jury that it was the intent of Ms Holmes to mislead investors, patients, and doctors about what her blood-testing technology was capable of in order to get ahold of their money.During the opening statement for the US government, a federal prosecutor said that Ms Holmes “decided to lie” because she was “out of time and out of money”.“This is a case about fraud, about lying and cheating to get money,” Prosecutor Robert Leach said....
BUSINESS
TheDailyBeast

Elizabeth Holmes’ Father-in-Law Went Undercover to Dupe Media at Trial

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ father-in-law went incognito as a “concerned citizen” and chatted up the media during jury selection at her federal trial, according to an NPR report. On Tuesday, tech reporter Bobby Allyn revealed this bit of intrigue, which seems fitting for a Silicon Valley startup said to have run on secrecy, deception and the monitoring of its own employees. According to Allyn, San Diego hotel kingpin Bill Evans, dad to Holmes’ husband Billy, entered the California courthouse wearing a baseball cap and puffer jacket and introduced himself as “Hanson.” The mystery man told journalists that he “fix[ed] up old cars for a living” and was there as a media watchdog. Asked if he knew Holmes, the man allegedly said, “Do I know her? Does anyone know her? What does it even mean to know someone these days?” He added: “No journalist has ever told the real story about her.”
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Boies Schiller Replenishes Ranks With Former Justice Lawyer (1)

Boies Schiller Flexner is replenishing its ranks after suffering defections in recent months as firm revenues fell and controversy around some of clients swirled. The firm Tuesday said it brought on former Justice Department official Alison Anderson as a Los Angeles-based partner in the investigations and white-collar practice. She’s the third lawyer hire since May, but none of those pickups have been partners jumping from competing firms.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Law.com

Looking to Bolster Key Practice, Boies Schiller Hires Reed Smith Arbitration Attorney

Boies Schiller Flexner has hired Reed Smith international arbitration counsel Ben Love. International arbitration, as well as white-collar, antitrust and bankruptcy litigation. While the firm has continued to see a steady stream of departures this year, it has added attorneys in Miami; Washington, D.C.; and Los Angeles. Boies Schiller Flexner...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial is now underway. Here are some of the big players listed as potential witnesses in the case.

Elizabeth Holmes' highly anticipated fraud trial is underway, with opening statements due today. The list of possible witnesses for the Theranos founder's trial includes more than 200 people. Among them are Rupert Murdoch, Henry Kissinger, James Mattis, Riley Bechtel, and Holmes herself. See more stories on Insider's business page. In...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Schwartz
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
David Boies
FOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Defense attorneys for Theranos founder argue 'failure is not a crime'

Attorneys for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes argued during opening statements at her hotly anticipated fraud trial on Wednesday she was a naïve entrepreneur who failed to establish her blood-testing startup as a viable business. Federal prosecutors and Holmes’ lawyers delivered contradictory accounts in their first remarks to the jurors in...
LAW
bloomberglaw.com

Former Theranos General Counsel King Leaves Boies Schiller

Theranos Inc.'s former top lawyer, Heather King, has left her partnership at Boies Schiller Flexner in San Francisco. “Heather has taken an in-house position, which she has considered doing for a long time,” the firm said in a statement that didn’t disclose her new job. “We appreciate her contributions to the firm and wish her well in the next phase of her career.”
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

Angelina reveals she fought with Brad over Harvey Weinstein

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Academy winner Angelina Jolie recalled having a heated argument with her ex-husband Brad Pitt about him working with Harvey Weinstein, who allegedly abused her during the 1998's film 'Playing by Heart'. Superstar Angelina Jolie recently addressed the alleged sexual abuse she faced during the 1998...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#David And Jonathan#Founder#Microsoft#Goldman Sachs#The New York Yankees#Cnbc#Facebook#American Express#Chevron#Delta#Barclays#Oracle#Bloomberg#Apple#Unitedhealthcare#Lincoln National#Carnival#Nextera#Burger King
wmleader.com

A man who called himself a ‘concerned citizen’ and defended Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes to reporters at her fraud trial turned out to be her boyfriend’s dad

A man at Elizabeth Holmes’ trial who called himself Hanson repeatedly defended Holmes to reporters. He said he was just a “concerned citizen” and had always wanted to attend a trial, NPR reports. However, the man was actually Bill Evans, the father of Holmes’ partner, according to NPR. See more...
BUSINESS
The Independent

As the fraud trial starts for Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, how self-made was she really?

The schadenfreude is as thick as treacle when rich, powerful and supposedly clever people foul up as spectacularly as they did with Theranos. Were it not for the fact that the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released a report that one of the company’s facilities presented “jeopardy to patient health and safety”, and the allegations of patients being put at risk that have been raised, we’d probably be laughing our asses off.
BUSINESS
KTVU FOX 2

Elizabeth Holmes trial: Attorneys deliver opening statements

Attorneys delivered opening statements on Wednesday in the trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. She faces multiple charges for allegedly defrauding investors and patients in her now-defunct blood-testing company.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
SONY
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy