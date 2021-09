You can put 5G in almost every scenario. It’s amazing to see what Verizon is doing with 5G and First Responders. They are working on drone technology that can help find people lost in the woods, drones that can drop off medicine and supplies to remote or blocked areas, or even allow teams to stay connected when cell coverage may be spotty. The 5G technology will also enable remote surgery using virtual reality glasses. In the U.K. a 5G-equipped ambulance enabled an in-vehicle surgical procedure, guided by a doctor operating remotely.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO