CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colon, MI

Game of the Week: Colon's football participation spikes despite a declining state trend

By Kate Siefert
WWMTCw
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLON, Mich. — There is a negative trend in high school football with participation down 20% in the last decade, but one West Michigan school district has seen the opposite. According the the Michigan High School Athletic Association, there were 46,359 high school athletes playing football at schools across Michigan during the 2007-2008 season. By 2018, that number dropped to just 35,300.

cw7michigan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Football
City
Burr Oak, MI
City
Colon, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES - Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has COVID-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of coronavirus. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Spikes#Concussion#American Football#Mhsaa#Colon High School#Rocket Football#Rocket League#News Channel 3
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy