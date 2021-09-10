Game of the Week: Colon's football participation spikes despite a declining state trend
COLON, Mich. — There is a negative trend in high school football with participation down 20% in the last decade, but one West Michigan school district has seen the opposite. According the the Michigan High School Athletic Association, there were 46,359 high school athletes playing football at schools across Michigan during the 2007-2008 season. By 2018, that number dropped to just 35,300.cw7michigan.com
Comments / 0