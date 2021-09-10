CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How an ‘improved’ Broderick Jones impacts a reshuffled Georgia football offensive line

By Connor Riley
Perhaps Broderick Jones was going to be ready even before Tate Ratledge suffered a season-ending injury.

Kirby Smart calculated the amount of time the redshirt freshman offensive tackle had put in to get on the field. Ratledge’s foot injury was not going to impact that.

“He’s ready,” Smart said of Jones. “He’s done about 60 or 70 practices, he’s had probably about 200 lifts, he’s had about 100 days of workouts but he’s worked really hard. He’s improved.”

