Venom: Let There Be Carnage Runtime Revealed, and It's the Shortest Marvel Movie Yet
The battle of the symbiotes will apparently be getting right to it in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Set to release in theaters on Oct. 1, the runtime for the movie has been revealed to be an even 90 minutes long, according to the listing on official websites for ticket sales like AMC and Fandango. When factoring in the end credits with the post-credit scene, the sequel seems to be surprisingly short, given how long most other movies of its type seem to be these days.movieweb.com
