It was a productive little weekend for the Bats. The only game they lost was Friday which was a bullpen game. You’ll need to check the box score to see the lines for the eight pitchers that appeared but Brad “Sweet Tooth” Brach was particularly impressive. In Saturday’s win, Tim “Able body” Adleman struck out three in two shutout innings. Dingers were hit by Jose “Sbarro” Barrero, Narciso Crook, Jan “Brady” Hernandez, and Beau Taylor. Dingers literally accounted for all the runs. Sunday was another bullpen game but this time they pitched a shutout.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO