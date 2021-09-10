CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Raptors Release Preseason Schedule

By Aaron Rose
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors may get the NBA's first look at a potentially very different Philadelphia 76ers team next month when the preseason tips off on October 4. The NBA released its preseason schedule Friday afternoon with the Raptors slated for five preseason games beginning with a home-and-home series against the 76ers on October 4 and October 7. Toronto will then head over to Boston on October 9 before returning "home" on October 11 to take on the Houston Rockets. The preseason will conclude on October 12 in Washington.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
basketballinsiders.com

Philadelphia 76ers make shock Ben Simmons trade U-turn:

Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly decided to stick with wantaway point guard Ben Simmons and now expect him to play ball in Philly for the 2021/22 season. According to reports, the Sixers haven’t received a good enough trade offer to tempt them into parting with their star Australian point guard and, with the upcoming NBA season now just a month away, are no longer willing to do business.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#The Toronto Raptors#76ers
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Kawhi Leonard mocks Mavericks with new sweatshirt

The Los Angeles Clippers held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new Intuit Dome arena this past week and team star Kawhi Leonard was in attendance. Leonard’s presence at the event produced at least one memorable moment that folks latched onto immediately. Even LeBron James had a laugh over it. But...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Kuzma, Trades, Bulls, Johnson, Nets, Ellis, Wizards

Kyle Kuzma was traded to the Wizards as part of the Russell Westbrook trade. though the forward believed he was headed to Sacramento. Shortly before the Westbrook deal was announced, it was reported that the Kings were closing in a deal that would have sent Buddy Hield to the Lakers in exchange for Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell.
NBA
Yardbarker

Only one team viewed as 'good' option for Rockets' John Wall

John Wall and the Houston decided to go their separate ways this past week. While the organization is refusing to buy out its 31-year-old guard, it has agreed to help facilitate a trade to the best of its abilities. This divorce is a win-win. Wall has his reasons for wanting...
NBA
Yardbarker

Blazers' CJ McCollum addresses trade rumors: 'I control what I can control'

Damian Lillard has made it abundantly clear that he is not happy with how the Portland Trail Blazers comported themselves in free agency this year. The 31-year-old wanted his Blazers to go out and get him some help; they failed to do so. The biggest and most appetizing trade asset...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy