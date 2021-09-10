Raptors Release Preseason Schedule

The Toronto Raptors may get the NBA's first look at a potentially very different Philadelphia 76ers team next month when the preseason tips off on October 4. The NBA released its preseason schedule Friday afternoon with the Raptors slated for five preseason games beginning with a home-and-home series against the 76ers on October 4 and October 7. Toronto will then head over to Boston on October 9 before returning "home" on October 11 to take on the Houston Rockets. The preseason will conclude on October 12 in Washington.