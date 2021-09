LAist relies on reader support, not paywalls. Freely accessible local news is vital. Please power our reporters and help keep us independent with a donation today. It's been 20 years since 9/11. The tragedy was felt here in Los Angeles as it was around the world, and like other major cities across the country, L.A.'s emergency services had to swing into action. Three of the four planes used in the attacks were supposed to be headed for L.A.