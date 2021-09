On Friday, a federal judge handed down the much-anticipated decision on the battle between Apple and Epic Games. There were a bevy of takes on the ruling, but it certainly was far from ideal for Epic: Apple won on nine of the 10 counts, with the gamemaker ordered to pay millions in breach of contract damages to Apple—representing about 30% of the revenues for the time it allowed payments to bypass the App Store when this debate really first blew up in mid-2020. The judge in the case also did not find Apple to be a monopoly in the gaming transactions space.

