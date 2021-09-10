CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. House committee moves to block Rio Tinto's Resolution mine

By Ernest Scheyder
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppuOk_0bsUg5bI00
Mine workers Matthew Berumen, Chris Allison and Ray Ramirez do maintenance work 6780 ft (2066 m) underground in the Resolution Copper exploratory mine shaft 10 in Superior, Arizona, U.S., March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin O'Hara/File Photo

Sept 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee has voted to include language in a wider budget reconciliation package that would block Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX) from building its Resolution copper mine in Arizona.

The San Carlos Apache tribe and other Native Americans say the mine would destroy sacred land where they hold religious ceremonies. Elected officials in nearby Superior, Arizona, say the mine is crucial for the region's economy.

The House Natural Resources Committee late on Thursday folded the Save Oak Flat Act into the $3.5 trillion reconciliation spending measure. The full House could reverse the move and the legislation faces an uncertain fate in the U.S. Senate,

If approved, the bill would reverse a 2014 decision by former President Barack Obama and Congress that set in motion a complex process to give Rio federally-owned Arizona land that contains more than 40 billion pounds of copper in exchange for acreage that Rio owns nearby.

Former President Donald Trump gave the land swap final approval before leaving office in January, but successor Joe Biden reversed that decision, leaving the project in limbo.

The final reconciliation budget is expected to include funding for solar, wind and other renewable energy projects that require immense volumes of copper. Electric vehicles use twice as much copper as those with internal combustion engines. The Resolution mine could fill about 25% of the demand for U.S. copper.

Superior Mayor Mila Besich, a Democrat, said the project seems increasingly stuck in "bureaucratic purgatory."

"This move seems contradictory to what the Biden administration is trying to do to address climate change," said Besich. "I hope the full House does not allow that language to stay in the final bill."

Rio said it would continue consultation with local communities and tribes. Rio Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm plans to visit Arizona later this year.

Representatives for the San Carlos Apache and BHP Group Ltd (BHP.AX), which is a minority investor in the project, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Senate hopeful flexes power of AG's office through lawsuits

Missouri’s Republican attorney general, Eric Schmitt, sued China over the coronavirus. He signed on to a failed lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, as he positions himself for a Senate run, he’s turning his attention closer to home and suing to stop mask mandates in the state's liberal cities and Missouri schools.For state attorneys general hoping to gain greater influence and advance their own political agendas, filing lawsuits has become an increasingly common strategy. The partisan divide over coronavirus restrictions has given GOP politicians an opening to showcase their conservative bona fides to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
roselawgroupreporter.com

How the House reconciliation bill scraps Resolution Copper mine in Oak Flat

Oak Flat in 2020. Photo by Elias Butler Photography | Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 4.0. (Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Resolution Copper.) Proposals targeting specific areas for conservation in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and federal waters off Louisiana’s coast made their way into the gigantic budget reconciliation bill that Democrats are moving through Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Las Vegas Herald

U.S. House stops opening of copper mine after residents complain

A United States House of Representatives committee has stopped all work at Rio Tinto Limited's Resolution copper mine in Arizona. Area native Americans argued that the presence of the mine would result in destruction of their holy lands. According to Mila Besich, mayor of Superior and member of the Democratic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Kansas Reflector

How the U.S. House spending bill targets 4 local plans for oil and gas leasing, mining

Proposals targeting specific areas for conservation in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and federal waters off Louisiana’s coast made their way into the gigantic budget reconciliation bill that Democrats are moving through Congress. The portion of the $3.5 trillion package approved on a party-line vote by the House Natural Resources Committee last week includes nationwide measures […] The post How the U.S. House spending bill targets 4 local plans for oil and gas leasing, mining appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ecowatch.com

EPA Moves to Protect Alaska's Bristol Bay, Blocking Major Gold Mine

Conservationists, local tribes, and commercial fishers celebrated on Thursday the Biden administration's move to permanently protect Alaska's Bristol Bay watershed from the proposed Pebble Mine and similarly destructive projects. "Placing a massive mine at the headwaters of the world's greatest, most productive wild sockeye salmon fishery has been a terrible...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
wlsam.com

EPA moves to block controversial mine that threatened salmon habitat in Alaska

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it’s taking new steps to protect the waters of Bristol Bay, Alaska, another considerable blow to a massive gold and copper mine project that has long drawn controversy in the area. Calling the bay an “Alaskan treasure,” the Environmental Protection Agency said in a...
BRISTOL, IL
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Alaska Senator introduces bill to permanently allow cruise ships to sail to Alaska without stopping in Canada

A new bill aims to permanently circumvent U.S. cabotage laws so that cruise ships can always visit Alaska without needing to stop in Canada. U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced on Wednesday she will introduce a new bill to Congress that would permanently allow foreign flagged cruise ships to sail to Alaska without having to stop in Canada by creating a permanent exemption from the Passenger Vessel Services Act (PVSA).
ALASKA STATE
POLITICO

Trump endorsements jolt GOP races

Staten Island borough president. Michigan state Senate. Arizona secretary of state. Donald Trump is endorsing candidates in party primary elections all the way down the ballot, a level of involvement that’s virtually unheard of among recent former presidents. What’s remarkable about Trump’s picks isn’t just their breadth — he’s endorsed...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Native Americans#Rio Tinto Ltd#The U S Senate#Resolution#Democrat#The San Carlos Apache#Bhp Group Ltd
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Judge: US Election Official Violated Law in Voter Form Case

BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — A former high-ranking election official violated federal law in 2016 when he granted requests by Kansas, Georgia and Alabama to modify the national voter registration form to require documentary proof of citizenship in those states, a federal judge ruled. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon threw...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Senate
AFP

US Congress back for frantic autumn with Biden agenda at stake

US lawmakers will dive into the busiest legislative period in years in the coming week, with President Joe Biden counting on a united front from Democrats to pass make-or-break spending bills that he hopes will improve his sagging approval ratings. Facing stinging criticism over the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and a stubbornly elevated pandemic death toll, Biden is banking on going into next year's midterm elections with historic economic reforms under his belt. Avoiding a government shutdown is also at the top of the agenda, alongside dodging a catastrophic credit default, which may be the largest of the looming deadlines.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

184K+
Followers
208K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy