Closing the Medicaid Coverage Gap Would Save 7,000 Lives Each Year
To date, 38 states and Washington, D.C., have fully implemented the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) Medicaid expansion, resulting in an increase of 13 million adults with Medicaid coverage in expansion states from the summer of 2013 through March 2020. Yet, there remains a major hole in the coverage options created by the ACA: About 2.2 million uninsured, low-income adults live in the 11 nonexpansion states* where they do not qualify for either Medicaid or financial assistance with marketplace coverage.www.americanprogress.org
