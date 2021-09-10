CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Closing the Medicaid Coverage Gap Would Save 7,000 Lives Each Year

By Emily Gee, Nicole Rapfogel
American Progress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo date, 38 states and Washington, D.C., have fully implemented the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) Medicaid expansion, resulting in an increase of 13 million adults with Medicaid coverage in expansion states from the summer of 2013 through March 2020. Yet, there remains a major hole in the coverage options created by the ACA: About 2.2 million uninsured, low-income adults live in the 11 nonexpansion states* where they do not qualify for either Medicaid or financial assistance with marketplace coverage.

www.americanprogress.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
newspressnow.com

Medicaid expansion will extend coverage to many

Sign ups for Medicaid expansion are happening in Missouri, and it’s expected that about 250,000 people now will be able to get approved for coverage starting in October. The expansion was approved by Missouri voters in the spring of 2020, and after a lengthy legislative and court battle, the expansion now is required to be funded by the state.
HEALTH
Next City

Hospital-Based Intervention Can Save Lives. A Growing Movement Is Betting on Medicaid to Fund It.

The violence intervention team at Hartford Communities That Care is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Within 20 minutes of getting a call from Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, the staffers spring into action to help a shooting victim recover — from more than just their physical wounds. In many cases, the patient is still unconscious, their name unknown.
HEALTH SERVICES
commonwealthmagazine.org

Time to plug gaps in Medicare coverage

A 72-YEAR-OLD woman went in for surgery to remove a brain tumor in 2019. The last thing she remembers before her surgery was a doctor putting her to sleep. When she awoke, she was missing her dentures, her glasses, and had no memory of how she got home. Shortly after,...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, DC
State
Oklahoma State
Washington, DC
Health
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How House Democrats would expand Medicare and Medicaid and lower prescription drug costs

The proposals were drafted based on President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” policy plan. The House Democrats’ outline may be altered in the Senate, where some senators want to tweak those policies (including getting those upgraded Medicare benefits to seniors sooner). The post How House Democrats would expand Medicare and Medicaid and lower prescription drug costs appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
CONGRESS & COURTS
moneytalksnews.com

Why Are Dying Seniors Switching Their Medicare Coverage?

Seniors with Medicare Advantage plans are more than twice as likely to leave their plan and switch to traditional Medicare during their last year of life, a recent government analysis shows. This may indicate potential issues with access to medical care or quality of care under Medicare Advantage plans, according...
HEALTH
American Progress

STATEMENT: New Plan To Permanently and Comprehensively Close the Coverage Gap Advances Racial Justice, Must Be Part of Final Build Back Better Package

Washington, D.C. — The U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee unveiled the chairman’s proposal for the Build Back Better Act. The plan makes critical investments in the American people’s health, including by permanently and comprehensively closing the coverage gap in 12 states that have refused to implement the full expansion made possible under the Affordable Care Act. In response, Maura Calsyn, Vice President of Health Policy at the Center for American Progress, released the following statement:
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Coverage Gap#Medicaid Expansion#Aca#Congress#Cap#Fpl#The Commonwealth Fund#Ava
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Team Proposes to Nix Medicare Rule for Life-Saving Devices

The Biden administration is proposing to repeal a Trump-era rule that gives medical device companies faster Medicare payments for life-saving products. The rule (RIN 0938-AT88), which was finalized in January, allows Medicare to start paying for certain devices right after they get a green light from the Food and Drug Administration—cutting back the typical nine- to 12-month turnaround time companies wait to get paid. The rule was slated to take effect Dec. 15.
U.S. POLITICS
Detroit News

Medicaid coverage extended 5 years for Flint children, pregnant women

Washington — The Biden administration will extend Medicaid eligibility for another five years for pregnant women and children in Flint in an effort to treat and prevent the long-term health effects of lead exposure stemming from the water crisis there. Lawmakers announced the decision Thursday by the Centers for Medicare...
FLINT, MI
theeastcountygazette.com

How to Increase Social Security Benefits by $3,895

There are millions of retirees in America who get social security benefits every month. As a senior citizen, you would want to live your life more comfortably. But that’s not possible when you’re running low on your retirement savings. That’s where Social security benefits bail you out every month. As...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
mynbc5.com

Additional SNAP benefits extended as more COVID-19 relief programs end

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Starting Thursday, 3SquaresVT, or SNAP benefit, households will receive an additional benefit as an extension to the federal coronavirus relief bill. This comes at a time in the pandemic when many COVID relief programs, like pandemic unemployment benefits, have ended. Now, the department is keeping a close...
MONTPELIER, VT
MassLive.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors? Senior Citizens League creates petition to support social security recipients

As COVID pandemic benefits end in Massachusetts, the Senior Citizens League made a petition for Congress to issue a $1,400 stimulus check to social security recipients. “I (and/or my spouse) want Social Security recipients to receive a $1,400.00 emergency stimulus check to cope during this unprecedented inflationary year. Social Security benefits are one of the few types of income in retirement adjusted for inflation. But soaring inflation has taken a toll on household finances of retired and disabled Social Security recipients,” the nonpartisan group’s petition read.
BUSINESS
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy in March of 2020. The Delta is variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as the rise in cases threatens to slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, significant recovery has yet to reach some segments of the population. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still wondering how to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
parentherald.com

Food Stamp SNAP Benefits Increases in October; What Families Need to Know

Families taking part in the government's food stamp initiative, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), will receive an increase in the monthly benefits beginning October 2021. Following an evaluation of the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the SNAP benefits would change for over 42 million people. Beginning...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy