List of Oversold Stocks to Buy Today

As more innovative solutions come into play in the financial space, the fintech market could grow exponentially in upcoming months thanks to the increasing preference for digital transactions. So, it could be wise to invest in quality fintech stocks Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) and QIWI (QIWI), that are rated a Buy in our proprietary POWR Ratings system.Even though concerns related to data security have been dampening the fintech industry’s near-term growth prospects, the industry holds immense upside potential in the long run due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies. Investors’ optimism in fintech stocks is evident from the Global X FinTech ETF’s (FINX) 5.5% gain over the past month compared to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 0.6% loss.
