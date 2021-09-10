Finally a little rain!

Mostly cloudy with increasing rain showers mid-morning through this afternoon. Showers will begin to decrease this evening-tonight except for the Blues where we could see an isolated thunderstorm until midnight. The air quality remains moderate to very unhealthy across the region this morning. The rain and breezy winds from this weather system should help a little with the air quality later today. Morning temperature in the 60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon temperatures falling into the upper 60s.