CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yakima County, WA

Finally a little rain!

By Monty Webb, Chief Meteorologist
nbcrightnow.com
 8 days ago

Mostly cloudy with increasing rain showers mid-morning through this afternoon. Showers will begin to decrease this evening-tonight except for the Blues where we could see an isolated thunderstorm until midnight. The air quality remains moderate to very unhealthy across the region this morning. The rain and breezy winds from this weather system should help a little with the air quality later today. Morning temperature in the 60s, low-mid 70s by noon and afternoon temperatures falling into the upper 60s.

www.nbcrightnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yakima County, WA
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Western Montana#Thunderstorms#Showers#Ne Oregon#Cascades#Highs

Comments / 0

Community Policy