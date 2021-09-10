CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Federal grants will provide funding to school districts being penalized for implementing COVID safety measures

By Guest
palmcoastobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom: the U.S. Department of Education Press Office. The U.S. Department of Education announced that it will launch a new grant program to provide additional funding to school districts that have funds withheld by their state or are otherwise financially penalized for implementing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, such as universal indoor masking.

www.palmcoastobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Britain Herald

'Everything is going to benefit the students': How New Britain school district is planning on spending $50 million in federal relief funding

NEW BRITAIN - The school district is receiving $50 million in covid-19 relief funding from the federal government as part of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) officials are allocating this and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to a variety of different initiatives, from Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) and new hires, to social-emotional learning programs and a brand new, state-of-the-art security system.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WWMT

Barry-Eaton health department implements mask mandates for school districts

HASTINGS, Mich. — Barry-Eaton District Health Department Health Officer Colette Scrimger issued two emergency public health orders Friday to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in schools and other educational settings. The emergency orders required face coverings and detailed quarantine and isolation procedures for schools and other educational settings in Barry...
EATON COUNTY, MI
Omaha.com

OPS school board OKs plans for $280 million in federal COVID relief funds

The largest school district in Nebraska will target $280 million in federal COVID-19 relief money toward helping students recover academically and emotionally from the pandemic. The Omaha Public Schools is receiving more federal relief aid than any other district in the state. Last week, the district’s school board approved plans...
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#School Districts#Federal Grants#The Biden Administration#Project Safe Lrb#Title Iv#The American Rescue Plan
WKYT 27

School districts implementing ‘test to stay’ policies to keep students out of quarantine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After the passing of Senate Bill 1 (House Bill 1) during a special legislative session in Kentucky, the power to create and enforce COVID-19 guidelines returned to individual districts. With that, many mask mandates have stayed in place, and more mitigation efforts have come forward to keep students in the classroom and out of quarantine.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
CBS Miami

Broward Schools Ask State To Release Federal Stimulus Funds Designated For School Districts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County School District is calling on the state to act and provide the COVID-19 funding made available by the federal government. “We’re all struggling with the loss of loved ones, the loss of coworkers, the loss of friends and family”, said Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood, who added the impacts of COVID-19 continues to be felt throughout their district. In a press conference Friday, Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright echoed the concerns saying the most recent impact is the death of another teacher. “At this point in time, we have lost a total of four individuals,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ladailypost.com

NMDOH: $63M Grant To Help Schools Fund COVID Testing

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has begun distributing a federal grant to provide funds and direct assistance to help New Mexico schools pay for and execute mandated COVID-testing programs. The award from the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Funding...
EDUCATION
Shore News Network

One Of The Wealthiest School Districts In US Reallocates COVID-19 Relief Funds Toward ‘Equity’ Programs

One of the wealthiest school systems in the U.S. unveiled plans to reallocate COVID-19 relief money to promote “equity” programs and a “welcoming” and “culturally responsive” student learning environment, according to the district’s website. Fairfax County Public Schools’ (FCPS) school board voted to approve the plan on Aug. 26, which...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Florida Phoenix

After state docked pay from board, Broward pushes DeSantis to stop sitting on billions for schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times While state education officials withheld the salaries of Broward County School Board members because of strict mask mandates, the school district has called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to distribute billions in federal relief funds to help schools recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter addressed to the governor, Broward Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and […] The post After state docked pay from board, Broward pushes DeSantis to stop sitting on billions for schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: In support of COVID safety measures, in-person learning

Susan McLain and other House Democrats: 'We know in-person learning is what will help our students succeed.'For over a year, families, parents, students, and teachers alike have braved through a difficult time of virtual learning, sacrificing the in-person experience for the greater good and safety of others. As members of the state's Legislature, we have watched closely as responses to the pandemic have been developed and helped to craft policies that will reduce the impact of the virus. We are also grandparents, and it's our grandchildren who are often our north star; our guiding light as we push for a...
EDUCATION
vermilioncountyfirst.com

District 118 Mulling Attendance Center, Virtual School Ideas for COVID Funds

Danville School District 118 is putting forth some ideas focusing on changes for the future when it comes to how they should spend about 32 million dollars in COVID relief money. These possibilities were discussed during a very lightly attended meeting in the DHS Dick Van Dyke Auditorium this past Wednesday evening.
DANVILLE, IL
Charleston City Paper

Charleston school district will use federal funds to enforce mask mandate

Sept. 15 COVID-19 update: 2,865 new cases, 41 deaths; 11.4% positive. 1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID-19, SC now 50% vaccinated Nineteen months after the start of the pandemic in the United States, the nation reached a gruesome milestone: an excess of 663,000 deaths due to COVID-19 — 1 in 500 Americans. Meanwhile, South Carolina officially passed the 50% mark for statewide vaccinations for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
CBS Denver

Jefferson County Public Health Sues 3 Schools That Are Violating Mask Requirement

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Public Health has filed a lawsuit against three schools after it has been determined they have violated a COVID-19 public health order and will not follow mask mandates. The county currently requires masks indoors at all schools and child care facilities. The schools in question are Beth Eden Baptist School, Augustine Classical Academy and Faith Christian Academy. It claims the schools prevented health inspectors from going into school buildings to investigate. As part of its argument calling for an injunction, JCPH says COVID-19 cases for school-aged children are more than six times the case number a year ago. RELATED: Protest Over Masks In Schools Forced Jefferson County Public Health To Shut Down
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy