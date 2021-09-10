Federal grants will provide funding to school districts being penalized for implementing COVID safety measures

Susan McLain and other House Democrats: 'We know in-person learning is what will help our students succeed.'For over a year, families, parents, students, and teachers alike have braved through a difficult time of virtual learning, sacrificing the in-person experience for the greater good and safety of others. As members of the state's Legislature, we have watched closely as responses to the pandemic have been developed and helped to craft policies that will reduce the impact of the virus. We are also grandparents, and it's our grandchildren who are often our north star; our guiding light as we push for a...

EDUCATION ・ 11 DAYS AGO