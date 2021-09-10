Federal grants will provide funding to school districts being penalized for implementing COVID safety measures
From: the U.S. Department of Education Press Office. The U.S. Department of Education announced that it will launch a new grant program to provide additional funding to school districts that have funds withheld by their state or are otherwise financially penalized for implementing strategies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, such as universal indoor masking.www.palmcoastobserver.com
