AdventHealth's COVID admissions decline; more surgeries to resume with transition to Yellow Status

Phoebe says that they are seeing the amount of inpatients decline over the last two weeks, but still warn that they are seeing daily admissions in the double digits. “We are grateful that we have had a significant decline in our COVID-19 inpatient numbers over the past two weeks. However, we continue to have double-digit daily admissions and more than a third of our COVID patients are critically ill and requiring treatment in our intensive care units,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO. “Looking at places where the delta variant hit before it began spreading rapidly in southwest Georgia, we have seen hospital admissions taper off in some locations, then plateau at what is still a relatively high level. Everyone wants transmission to decrease in our communities, and we all have a role to play to make that happen. We hope people will get vaccinated, wear masks in public and avoid activities where spread is likely,” Steiner said.

ALBANY, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO