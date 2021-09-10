CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdventHealth's COVID admissions decline; more surgeries to resume with transition to Yellow Status

By Guest
palmcoastobserver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom: AdventHealth Central Florida Division Corporate Communications. The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across AdventHealth’s Central Florida hospitals continued to decline this week to about 1,120 as the hospital transitioned to Yellow Status and began to resume more surgeries. The COVID patient census is down from a peak of about...

www.palmcoastobserver.com

Daytona Beach News-Journal

AdventHealth back to 'green status,' or business as usual; COVID hospitalizations drop by 48%

With COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to drop, AdventHealth's Central Florida Division announced it will move to "green status" starting Thursday. This means it will be business as usual for the hospital system and procedures will no longer be deferred, rescheduled or canceled due to COVID-19 patients. On Wednesday morning, the hospital...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

AdventHealth downgrades status as coronavirus hospitalizations drop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coronavirus hospitalizations are starting to go down in Central Florida and now AdventHealth leaders are expected to downgrade their emergency status. This is the second time AdventHealth scaled back its status level in recent weeks. The system went from “black” status to “red” on Sept. 1, which...
ORLANDO, FL
yourbasin.com

MMH talks COVID-19 deaths, elective surgeries amid declining number of hospitalizations

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Memorial Hospital held a news conference Tuesday to update the community on coronavirus hospitalizations. So far in September, MMH says 20 patients have died from coronavirus complications. Three of those patients have died in the last 24 hours. MMH says the three most recent deaths involved unvaccinated patients in their fifties and sixties.
MIDLAND, TX
Blueridgenow.com

AdventHealth to expand infusion treatments for COVID-19 patients; Hospitalizations soar

To help with increased demand and hospitalizations, AdventHealth Hendersonville will expand infusion treatments for COVID-19 patients with help from the Henderson County Board of Commissioners. A total of $250,000 from American Rescue Plan dollars were unanimously approved at Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting. This is the same amount given by commissioners to...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
wfxl.com

Phoebe: Inpatient statistics decline despite double-digit daily admission

Phoebe says that they are seeing the amount of inpatients decline over the last two weeks, but still warn that they are seeing daily admissions in the double digits. “We are grateful that we have had a significant decline in our COVID-19 inpatient numbers over the past two weeks. However, we continue to have double-digit daily admissions and more than a third of our COVID patients are critically ill and requiring treatment in our intensive care units,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President and CEO. “Looking at places where the delta variant hit before it began spreading rapidly in southwest Georgia, we have seen hospital admissions taper off in some locations, then plateau at what is still a relatively high level. Everyone wants transmission to decrease in our communities, and we all have a role to play to make that happen. We hope people will get vaccinated, wear masks in public and avoid activities where spread is likely,” Steiner said.
ALBANY, GA
CBS Minnesota

MN Doctor Says Hospitals Strained By COVID Patients, And ‘Vaccination Is The Answer’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re getting a clear picture of the strained hospital capacity in the state. Doctors say COVID-19 patients continue to congest the overall system. M Health Fairview Friday reports of the 140 patients currently admitted with COVID, 110 are not vaccinated. That’s nearly 80%. Dr. Andrew Olson, director of hospital medicine at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, said we’re in a challenging place. He says hospital and ICU capacity across the state are stressed because of COVID, delayed healthcare, and staffing challenges. “There is enough COVID in the ICUs right now it makes it challenging for a patient with simple...
MINNESOTA STATE
Deseret News

Intermountain Healthcare postponing surgeries due to Utah’s COVID-19 surge

Intermountain Healthcare is postponing surgeries at 13 Utah hospitals — including for medical conditions that are urgent but not life-threatening — because the region’s largest health care provider is overwhelmed with largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. Friday’s announcement came shortly before the Utah Health Department reported 2,189 new cases of COVID-19...
UTAH STATE
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Delta’s desultory decline

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Like an uninvited guest who comes to dinner and won’t stop talking, or leave, the Delta variant continues to hang around San Francisco. R Number models continue to show relatively low transmissibility but hospitalizations and infections continue their fitfully slow decline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

