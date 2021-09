Iowa State -30 Fun Fact: These two programs have played just five times however UNLV won the last meeting back in 2008. That game was also in Las Vegas. If there is any player in a Cyclone uniform that needs to have a bounce back performance, it is Brock Purdy. He simply has not looked like his old self quite yet as he has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season. Brock has not thrown the football very well at all in 2021 and he threw three picks in his last game against Iowa. It is time for the turnovers and mistakes to stop and get the ball rolling so this offense can move forward.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO