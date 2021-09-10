Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Charged With DUI

Rockin Rodeo is know for Texas Music on Thursday nights and this one is no different. This Thursday Rocken Rodeo is excited to welcome back Micky and the Motorcars. Micky and The Motorcars are a long time fan favorite, they have been on the Texas Music scene for many years. I didn't realize this, they released their first album in 2002, "Which Way From Here." Their last album was released in 2019 called, "Long Time Comin" They will be back on the Texas Music Stage this Thursday night at Rockin Rodeo. You can get your tickets HERE!

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO