Akira Collector Set Is Back in Stock Finally
Akira is considered to be one of the greatest anime films of all time and with good reason, as the story of psychic warfare mixed with stunning animation still resonates to this day despite the movie hitting in 1988 and it seems that fans can once again go back to the source of the story created by mangaka Katsuhiro Otomo. The box set collecting the entirety of Akira's manga has apparently found its way back online, giving fans the opportunity to see where the story of Kaneda, Tetsuo, and the other characters of Neo Tokyo began.comicbook.com
